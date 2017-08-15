GR8 Job: Holmes retires as JPD public information specialist

A plaque was given to outgoing JPD public information specialist Paul Holmes on his retirement. (Source: KAIT)

Family, friends, and colleagues were at the Jonesboro Police Department Tuesday to honor the police department's public information specialist on his career.

Paul Holmes retired Tuesday after three years with the department. Holmes worked in several different mediums of journalism in his career and said the three years he worked with the police department were a great final chapter to a long time career.

"it's just kind of uplifting to hear about an officer who took diapers to a family who didn't have them or bought gas for a family who was stranded," Holmes said at the retirement party Tuesday. "Since I've worked in journalism all my life, it was fun to apply those skills and practices to making a contribution."

