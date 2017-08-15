Jonesboro Animal Control in need of foster parents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro Animal Control in need of foster parents

At least 115 dogs are in need of homes in the Jonesboro area. (Source: KAIT) At least 115 dogs are in need of homes in the Jonesboro area. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

At least 115 dogs currently in the Jonesboro dog pound are in need of a home, with officials looking for foster parents to help take care of the animals until they can find good homes. 

According to Animal Control Officer Beth Grant, the pound is about 10 dogs away from being at capacity with the need great. Grant said they need people to take care of the animals for at least three months to help. 

"In the last six months, they have successfully rescued and found homes for over 75 dogs. So, the necessity is real and it makes such a huge difference," Grant said. 

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call Jonesboro Animal Control at 870-935-3920. 

