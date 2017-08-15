Crimestoppers: Reward still available in copper theft

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people, with four warrants between them.

Police are looking for David Spoon, 27, Jonesboro. He has one failure to appear domestic violence class warrant out of Jonesboro.

Along with Spoon, JPD is looking for Amanda Bolin, 28. She has one failure to appear domestic violence class out of Jonesboro, one non-payment of fine warrants out of Jonesboro, and one non-payment of fine warrant out of the county.

Crimestoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward after someone did $100,000 worth of damage to still $100 worth of copper at Atlas Asphalt on July 9.

A police report states a suspect pulled copper wiring from the building, ripping wires from a drum, and used a large front loader to rip wire from the bag house while damaging gas lines.

If you know the whereabouts of Spoon or Bolin, or if you have any information on the copper theft, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking you iPhone or Android phone and typing in 274637, or the word crimes if your phone can do that.

The in the message, type in 395stop, all one word, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with you anonymous tip number.

