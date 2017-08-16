12-year-old girl killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 12-year-old girl died and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Marion.

An Arkansas State Police crash report states Becky Kirkman, 49, of Marion was driving a Ford F-150 north on the Interstate 55 East Service Road just before 8 a.m.

Shawana Rucks, 34, of Marion, was stopped at Judge Smith Drive, which intersects with the service road.

Rucks tried to turn left onto the service road but failed to yield to Kirkman's oncoming pickup truck. The truck hit the left side of Rucks' Nissan Altima, according to ASP.

An unidentified 12-year-old girl inside the Altima died.

Kirkman, Rucks and an unidentified 10-year old girl inside the Altima were hurt in the crash. They were transported to Memphis, TN hospitals.

ASP did not release the name of the minors.

