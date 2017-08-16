12-year-old girl killed in Tuesday night crash

A 12-year-old girl died and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a Tuesday night crash in Marion.

An Arkansas State Police crash report states Becky Kirkman, 49, of Marion was driving a Ford F-150 north on Interstate 555 East Service Road.

Just before 8 p.m., Shawna Rucks, 34, of Marion, was stopped at Judge Smith Drive, which intersects with the service road.

She tried to turn onto that road but failed to yield for Kirkman.

Then, Kirkman hit the left side of Ruck's Nissan Altima with the truck.

A girl inside the Altima died.

Kirkman, Rucks and a 10-year old girl inside the Altima were hurt in the crash.

ASP didn't release the name of the minors.

