Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash

A Poplar Bluff man went to the hospital after he was seriously hurt in a crash in Southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol states it happened on U.S. Interstate 60 in Ellsinore, MO.

Thomas G. Baldridge, 54, of Ellsinore, was crossing U-S 60 with his Chevy Cavalier but failed to yield for a Ford Explorer.

The Chevy Cavalier struck the Ford Explorer, seriously injuring Monty Woolard, 47, of Poplar Bluff, who was riding in the Explorer.

An ambulance took Woolard to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in serious condition and took Baldridge to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android