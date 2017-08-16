Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

A Poplar Bluff man went to the hospital after he was seriously hurt in a crash in Southern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol states it happened on U.S. Interstate 60 in Ellsinore, MO.

Thomas G. Baldridge, 54, of Ellsinore, was crossing U-S 60 with his Chevy Cavalier but failed to yield for a Ford Explorer.

The Chevy Cavalier struck the Ford Explorer, seriously injuring Monty Woolard, 47, of Poplar Bluff, who was riding in the Explorer.

An ambulance took Woolard to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in serious condition and took Baldridge to the hospital for moderate injuries.

