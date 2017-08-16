Deputy honored for saving a life with tourniquet

A Region 8 man is alive after accidentally shooting himself in the leg thanks to the quick response from a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd honored Daniel Willey at the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

Willey received the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award for his response to an accidental shooting on June 23.

According to the incident report, Willey responded to the accidental shooting call around 3:30 a.m.

Willey said when he arrived at the home in the 300-block of Craighead County Road 337, the injured man was trying to stop the bleeding with a towel and belt.

Wiley said it wasn’t working so he went out to his vehicle and got a tourniquet.

““I haven’t actually had to put a tourniquet on before to stop the bleeding,” Willey said. “We’ve practiced with it lots of times, but that was the first time I actually had to use it and get it to actually stop.”

The tourniquet worked, and the injured man was taken to a hospital.

Sheriff Boyd said this is an award he’s been able to give to more than five of his deputies.

“We have the best law enforcement around,” Boyd said. “Very fortunate to have the quality of people we have here. Makes me very happy to give a special award that exemplifies what we do.”

Willey said while he doesn’t see himself as a hero, he appreciated being recognized in front of his co-workers.

“It’s nice,” Willey said. “I can always take this and put it on my wall and the pin you wear with your uniform so it’s nice.”

Representatives from the Stop the Bleeding Foundation were at the award ceremony.

The foundation donates tourniquets to law enforcement in Craighead County including the one Willey used in June.

Sheriff Boyd thanked them for providing his deputies with life-saving gear.

