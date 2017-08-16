Crowley's Ridge Development Council working to expand transit program

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council works to expand its Northeast Arkansas Transit program.

CRDC offers transportation through the NEAT program to residents in rural areas of nine counties in Northeast Arkansas.

A resident without transportation can call the CRDC and they will schedule a ride for the person to be picked up from home or their place of business and be transported to their destination for a small fee.

However, residents cannot be picked up in Jonesboro and be taken to a destination within Jonesboro city limits.

To help expand the NEAT transportation program beyond the 5,636 riders they’ve served this year, the CDRC is applying for two grants through the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

“Our hope is to continue the service and possibly expand it into other communities and be able to purchase other vehicles so we can offer more rides to those that are in need,” said Food Services and Transportation Director Jennifer Johnson.

“It’s definitely a needed service," Johnson continued. "Many individuals don’t have transportation to their doctors, to work, or to school. So, this is something that we can offer and it’s definitely something that our agency wants to continue to see succeed.”

For more information on the CRDC’s NEAT program, call 870-932-0836.

