A-State faculty kick off a new school year in fall conference

A-State faculty are gearing up for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday morning, faculty gathered on the Jonesboro campus for the 2017 Fall Faculty Conference.

Bill Smith, associate vice chancellor for marketing and communications, said the conference sets the tone for the upcoming school year.

“About a year ago, we were getting ready to go through some transitions,” Smith said. “Today, Kelly Damphousse, our new chancellor, is going to be speaking to our faculty and this is one of the largest crowds at a faculty conference in my years here at Arkansas State. I think that’s indicative of the new spirit that Kelly Damphousse has brought to campus and this idea of every red wolf counting.”

Among the topics discussed at the conference was the new conceal carry law in the state.

Smith said the university’s legal counsel was on hand to help faculty navigate the new law and how it will affect the campus.

