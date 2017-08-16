Man accused of trying to flush meth arrested

Evidence investigators reportedly seized during a search of Tarver's Leachville home. (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Leachville man faces charges after investigators say he tried to flush drugs down the toilet.

Officers with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Leachville Police Department, Arkansas Probation/Parole, and the Street Crimes unit served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 700-block of Winchester.

During the search, officers found a set of digital scales and several plastic baggies in a toilet located in the bedroom, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Investigators said they also found a plastic baggie containing about five grams of suspected methamphetamine on the floor next to the toilet.

In the bedroom, they also reportedly found a handgun and bullets.

Officers arrested Michael Tarver, 48, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and tampering with physical evidence.

Tarver, according to the sheriff’s office, is currently on active probation and was out on a $50,000 bond for a previous drug arrest.

