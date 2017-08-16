Boil water order issued for Keiser

The city of Keiser is under a boil water order.

The Arkansas Department of Health notified the city on Wednesday, stating that “contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a partial loss in normal system pressure.”

Neal Brown, the town’s director of public works, said the order was issued as a precautionary measure.

Brown said residents should boil water rapidly for one minute before using for drinking or in food preparation. He also stated that any ice cubes made Tuesday night or since should be thrown away.

The ADH should collect another sample in a day or two, Brown said. The city should receive the results by Friday or Monday. Until then, the boil order will remain in effect.

