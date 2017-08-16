Chief: Drugs, change stolen in pharmacy burglary

Authorities in Pemiscot County are searching for suspects involved in a pharmacy burglary.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield stated in a news release his officers were called Greene Pharmacy, 128 W. Main St., early Tuesday morning after a burglar alarm was set off.

Officers arrived quickly and found the front door forced open.

Police and deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department entered the pharmacy and secured it. They did not find any suspects.

According to the chief, an unknown amount of pharmaceutical drugs were taken. Change worth several hundred dollars was also taken.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department is assisting Steele police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call police at 573-695-3411.

