Sun Belt announces conference football schedules for 2018, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Sun Belt Media Contact: John McElwain (mcelwain@sunbeltsports.org or 504-234-5434)

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2018 and 2019 conference football schedules on Wednesday.

The 2018 schedule is significant as it marks the first Sun Belt football schedule with a divisional structure in place.  The Sun Belt will be split in two five-team divisions (East and West) and the winners of each division will meet in the inaugural Sun Belt football championship game in December 2018.

The two previously released football divisions are:
 
        East: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy
        West: Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State

The winners of each division will meet in the championship game.  The game will be played at the home stadium of the divisional winner that has the best ranking in the College Football Playoff (CFP) poll.

“Our move to a divisional structure and being able to conduct a football championship game marks one of the most significant moments in Sun Belt history,” said Commissioner Karl Benson.  “Sun Belt administrators have worked hard to get an alignment structure that makes geographical sense and will enable us to play our championship game.  Our coaches, student-athletes and fans will enjoy a first class experience as our champion is crowned.”

With the Sun Belt moving forward as a 10-team league, the rotation of opponents for each team has been reset.  The conference will maintain its eight game schedule and teams will continue to play four home games and four away games.  Teams will play each team within their division every season – two at home and two away.

Also of note, the conference athletic directors voted in favor of having South Alabama and Troy play every season despite not being in the same division.

The release of the two-year schedule comes just weeks before the start of the 2017 football season.  The conference is coming off of a banner year in 2016 in which six bowl teams combined for the second best bowl winning percentage in all of college football – trailing only the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Sun Belt finished third in a ranking among the “Group of Five” conferences last season – ahead of both the Mid-American Conference and Conference-USA.

 

2018 Sun Belt Conference Football Schedule

East Division

Appalachian State
Home
Georgia State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Troy

Away
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Texas State

Georgia State
Home
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
ULM
Texas State

Away
Arkansas State
Appalachian State
Louisiana
Troy

Coastal Carolina
Home
Arkansas State
Appalachian State
Georgia Southern
ULM

Away
Georgia State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Troy

Troy
Home
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
Louisiana
Texas State

Away
Appalachian State
Georgia Southern
ULM
South Alabama

Georgia Southern
Home
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
South Alabama
Troy

Away
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
ULM
Texas State

West Division

Arkansas State
Home
Appalachian State
Georgia State
ULM
South Alabama

Away
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Louisiana
Texas State

South Alabama
Home
Coastal Carolina
ULM
Texas State
Troy

Away
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Georgia Southern
Louisiana

Louisiana
Home
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
South Alabama

Away
Appalachian State
ULM
Texas State
Troy

Texas State
Home
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Georgia Southern
Louisiana

Away
Georgia State
ULM
South Alabama
Troy

ULM
Home
Georgia Southern
Louisiana
Texas State
Troy

Away
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
South Alabama

2019 Sun Belt Conference Football Schedule

East Division

Appalachian State
Home
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
ULM
Texas State

Away
Georgia State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Troy

Georgia State
Home
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
South Alabama
Troy

Away
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
ULM
Texas State

Coastal Carolina
Home
Georgia State
Louisiana
Texas State
Troy

Away
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Georgia Southern
ULM

Troy
Home
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Georgia Southern
South Alabama

Away
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
Louisiana
Texas State

Georgia Southern
Home
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
Louisiana
ULM

Away
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
South Alabama
Troy

West Division

Arkansas State
Home
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Louisiana
Texas State

Away
Georgia State
ULM
South Alabama
Troy

South Alabama
Home
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Georgia Southern
Louisiana

Away
Georgia State
ULM
Texas State
Troy

Louisiana
Home
Appalachian State
ULM
Texas State
Troy

Away
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
South Alabama

Texas State
Home
Georgia State
ULM
South Alabama
Troy

Away
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Louisiana

ULM
Home
Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
South Alabama

Away
Appalachian State
Georgia Southern
Louisiana
Texas State

