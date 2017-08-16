(AGFC) -The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is partnering with the Arkansas Educational Television Network to produce a special call-in show and share information about hunting, fishing and conservation education in Arkansas. “Outdoor Hotline” will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 on AETN.

The show will be divided into three segments, each focusing on a separate aspect of the AGFC’s efforts to create memorable outdoors experiences and maintain healthy fish and wildlife populations in The Natural State.

“This show is just one more way that we’re informing and educating the public about hunting, fishing and the Game and Fish Commission’s conservation work,” said Trey Reid, AGFC assistant chief of communications. “We’re covering a wide range of topics this time, and we encourage anybody with an interest in the great outdoors to tune in to this live broadcast and call us with their questions.”

One segment will focus on some of the large-scale improvements AGFC biologists have accomplished to increase aquatic habitat for sport fish and the anglers who pursue them. A brief overview of fishing regulations changes for next year also will be covered, as well as hints on hot fishing prospects this fall.

The second segment is all about education. The AGFC offers a variety of programs to interest budding conservationists and outdoors enthusiasts. Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program, the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program, Project WILD, and Fishing in The Natural State are only a few of the options available for teachers to help introduce outdoors topics to their curriculums. Viewers can also learn more about AGFC’s nature and education centers.

The show wraps up with a look at some of the new hunting regulations introduced this year that may affect hunters this fall. Updates on the AGFC’s CWD monitoring program and the agency’s northern bobwhite initiative also will be on the table, including information about AGFC programs to help Arkansans improve habitat on private lands.

The AGFC will have a panel of experts on hand to answer viewers’ questions, with some being aired on live television. A phone number and email address for questions will be provided throughout the broadcast.