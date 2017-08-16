New prosecutor assigned in Randolph County shooting death

A new prosecutor has been assigned to the case of an August 2016 shooting death in Pocahontas, where the suspect was the son of a Pocahontas police officer at the time.

Third District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced Wednesday that Jackson County Circuit Judge Harold Erwin granted his petition of recusal.

Boyce cited the Rules of Professional Conduct as a reason for the recusal, saying he wanted to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest in this case.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Jack McQuary was appointed to assume all prosecutorial responsibility in this case.

James "Dexter" Yancy was arrested in the August 2016 shooting death of Nick Wayne Dawson.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android