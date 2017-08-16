Man, daughter sentenced for federal food stamp fraud

A Southeast Missouri man and his daughter were sentenced Wednesday to time in prison after pleading guilty to food stamp fraud.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., sentenced 63-year-old Larry White, Sr. to 33 months in prison. Limbaugh also sentenced White’s 35-year-old daughter, Erica, to one year and one day in prison.

The pair pleaded guilty in May to multiple felony counts of unauthorized use of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Larry White was the manager of the Stop-n-Go Fish Market in Sikeston, and his daughter Erica White was the manager of the Stop-n-Go Mini Mart Store in New Madrid.

Both admitted that they illegally redeemed as much as $549,000 in SNAP benefits between December 2010 and March 2014 by exchanging SNAP benefits for cash and illegible items, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorized grocery retailers can only accept and redeem SNAP benefits for the sale of eligible food items. They can not be exchanged for alcohol, tobacco, cell phones, or other non-food items.

