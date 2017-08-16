Man, daughter sentenced for federal food stamp fraud - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man, daughter sentenced for federal food stamp fraud

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KAIT) -

A Southeast Missouri man and his daughter were sentenced Wednesday to time in prison after pleading guilty to food stamp fraud.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., sentenced 63-year-old Larry White, Sr. to 33 months in prison. Limbaugh also sentenced White’s 35-year-old daughter, Erica, to one year and one day in prison.

The pair pleaded guilty in May to multiple felony counts of unauthorized use of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Larry White was the manager of the Stop-n-Go Fish Market in Sikeston, and his daughter Erica White was the manager of the Stop-n-Go Mini Mart Store in New Madrid.

Both admitted that they illegally redeemed as much as $549,000 in SNAP benefits between December 2010 and March 2014 by exchanging SNAP benefits for cash and illegible items, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorized grocery retailers can only accept and redeem SNAP benefits for the sale of eligible food items. They can not be exchanged for alcohol, tobacco, cell phones, or other non-food items.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Lease to be presented for disaster training facility

    Lease to be presented for disaster training facility

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:04:24 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:31:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After nearly two years of preparatory work for a plan to place a disaster training facility in Walnut Ridge, the lease of the requested property is soon to go before council for approval.

    After nearly two years of preparatory work for a plan to place a disaster training facility in Walnut Ridge, the lease of the requested property is soon to go before council for approval.

  • City plans to address major drainage issues

    City plans to address major drainage issues

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:22:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:28:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bono is planning to resolve the drainage issues that residents have been dealing with for years on Michael Street.

    The city of Bono is planning to resolve the drainage issues that residents have been dealing with for years on Michael Street.

  • Attorney representing Westside families hopes depositions bring insight

    Attorney representing Westside families hopes depositions bring insight

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:35:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    McDaniel told Region 8 News he's glad those records are now available to the public. Since Johnson and Golden are the only two mass school shooters in the U.S. who are not dead, the depositions might hold valuable insight to school shootings.

    McDaniel told Region 8 News he's glad those records are now available to the public. Since Johnson and Golden are the only two mass school shooters in the U.S. who are not dead, the depositions might hold valuable insight to school shootings.

    •   
Powered by Frankly