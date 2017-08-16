New roller coaster being built at Missouri theme park

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Administrators of the Silver Dollar City theme park in southwestern Missouri say a new roller coaster being built will spin riders during the run that begins with a 10-story, 50-mph drop.

Officials announced on Wednesday that the $26-million coaster named "Time Traveler" will open next spring.

The ride will include three "inversions," or elements in which the coaster track turns riders upside-down and then returns them to an upright position.

The coaster is manufactured by Germany-based Mack Rides.

As a mechanical engineer for that company, Dennis Gordt says the coaster is unique because it unites a double-launch coaster with spinning passenger cars and multiple inversions. He says that makes the coaster the world's only one with all three of those features.

