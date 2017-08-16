ARDOT engineers review dangerous highway

The city of Ash Flat is continuing their efforts to make what many have called a dangerous driving situation a little safer.

This comes after several recent crashes, some being fatal, on Highway 62/412.

Mayor Larry Fowler said he met with engineers from the Arkansas Department of Transportation last week.

They said the stretch of highway in question does meet their standards, but the mayor knows there are other variables that make it dangerous.

The two main concerns that have been voiced about the highway are speed and not being able to see very far around curves.

"They basically staged themselves at the Pizza Hut entrance and measured back toward the traffic light and also measured out of town toward Highland," Mayor Fowler said.

Toward Highland, there are several thousand feet of sight distance, but engineers could only see for 658 feet toward the stop light.

That does fall within the standard of 550 feet for a 55 mile per hour road, though, while the speed limit through Ash Flat is actually 45 mph.

The engineers also clocked drivers to see how fast they were actually going, which an average speed of 48 miles per hour.

Mayor Fowler said he understands there is more to safety than that, though.

"There are dangerous spots," Fowler said. "We have a lot of driveways and a lot of roads that don't line up with each other. People are trying to get in the turning lane, people are trying to pull out, people are getting confused on when to turn, how to turn."

Now, the mayor is waiting to hear back from those engineers to see what options they can give to the city.

In the meantime, Ash Flat police are trying to cut down on speeding through the area.

Hardy police recently loaned Ash Flat their radar sign so people would realize just how fast they are going when they come into town.

Fowler said that has helped cut down on the speeding.

"That's a big road out there and you don't really realize a lot of times how fast you are going," Fowler said. "And coming down that hill into town you can let off the gas but you're still coasting pretty fast so you actually do need to apply the brake to get to 45."

