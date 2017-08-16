Pastor sets out to change the world, one smile at a time - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pastor sets out to change the world, one smile at a time

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Pastor Rick Kimery visits Bernice Simmons Wednesday in Marked Tree. (Source: KAIT) Pastor Rick Kimery visits Bernice Simmons Wednesday in Marked Tree. (Source: KAIT)
MARKED TREE (KAIT) -

A Marked Tree pastor ventures out every day in hopes to change the world.

Trinity Baptist Church Pastor Rick Kimery said he spends his days at hospital bed sides around the state.

Kimery not only takes the time to visit church members in the Intensive Care Unit, but he visits with people he has never met before.

You know, I believe we all need to have a Christ-like attitude, Jesus gives us some facets we can use, hands to reach out, that we can make a difference, Kimery said.

Kimery spends multiple hours praying with people as some of them battle terminal illnesses, some just need a hand to hold, while others need guidance.

On Wednesday, Kimery visited Bernice Simmons, a Trinity Baptist Church member, at Three Rivers Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

This means everything to me, Simmons said. It helps me have a better Christian life and helps me not lose my temper like I used to. Hes just been a blessing all around to us.

Kimery also made a prayer stop at St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital after leaving Marked Tree to pray with a girl battling brain cancer.

He said his mission will continue to help people, to make them feel special as they are hurting.

I just want to show compassion for other people, he said. That leads me to the drug rehabs to the nursing homes into the hospitals at all hours of the day to try to have a Christ-like attitude to change Region 8 to change Arkansas to maybe change the world with one smile at a time.

Hes changing lives, he did mine, Simmons said. And I know hes touched the hearts of so many other people.

Kimery said its all about building each other up. 

