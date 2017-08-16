JPD: Officer recovering from medical emergency - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Officer recovering from medical emergency

Investigator Josh Landreth (Source: JPD Facebook Page) Investigator Josh Landreth (Source: JPD Facebook Page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro police officer was treated Wednesday at a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency on duty. 

According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Investigator Josh Landreth experienced chest pains while on duty. A post on the department's Facebook page stated Landreth suffered the medical emergency after chasing and catching a wanted felon.

"Chief Rick Elliott and the Jonesboro Police Department ask that you keep Investigator Josh Landreth and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the post noted. 

Landreth is a five year veteran with the department and is currently assigned to the Street Crimes Unit. 

Landreth did undergo surgery Wednesday evening but Chief Elliott told Region 8 News "all is good right now."

