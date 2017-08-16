JPD: Officer recovering from medical emergency

A Jonesboro police officer was treated Wednesday at a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency on duty.

According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Investigator Josh Landreth experienced chest pains while on duty. A post on the department's Facebook page stated Landreth suffered the medical emergency after chasing and catching a wanted felon.

"Chief Rick Elliott and the Jonesboro Police Department ask that you keep Investigator Josh Landreth and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the post noted.

Landreth is a five year veteran with the department and is currently assigned to the Street Crimes Unit.

Landreth did undergo surgery Wednesday evening but Chief Elliott told Region 8 News "all is good right now."

