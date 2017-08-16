School uses policy to build trust

It has been said that trust is a difficult thing to build among people and a Poinsett County school district is working to build it between students and administrators.

East Poinsett County has instituted a trust policy for its seniors. Typically, a school campus is closed and students are not allowed to leave the school during lunch hour.

The program allows students to fill out applications to participate. The policy has criteria based on grades, attendance and behavior. If the students do well, their application is approved by administrators.

The students are then able to leave during lunch. Jamie Carpenter, the school's counselor, said it gives students an opportunity to do well.

"Today's society is so much about punishing kids- we want to reward those that are doing the right thing and so this is just an incentive to motivate the kids to come to school and to obey the teachers and just be respectful in general," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said the students have earned the privilege and that students who have not earned it are working hard to participate.

Several students said they go home and play basketball, while others go to restaurants to eat. About half of this year's 60 seniors are participating in the program.

However, Carpenter said students who fall below the criteria line can have their trust card taken from them.

