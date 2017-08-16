At 10: Two school giving all students free meals - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Two school giving all students free meals

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, two school districts in Independence County are giving all students in the districts free meals, regardless of if they are on free or reduced lunches or not. Find out which two schools at 10.

Plus, a man flips his kayak in whitewater rapids in Alaska. See how a bystander help saves the kayakers his life.

And the eclipse is less than a week away. Ryan will have the latest data on whether or not clouds will block your view.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City plans to address major drainage issues

    City plans to address major drainage issues

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:22:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:28:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bono is planning to resolve the drainage issues that residents have been dealing with for years on Michael Street.

    The city of Bono is planning to resolve the drainage issues that residents have been dealing with for years on Michael Street.

  • Attorney representing Westside families hopes depositions bring insight

    Attorney representing Westside families hopes depositions bring insight

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:35:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    McDaniel told Region 8 News he's glad those records are now available to the public. Since Johnson and Golden are the only two mass school shooters in the U.S. who are not dead, the depositions might hold valuable insight to school shootings.

    McDaniel told Region 8 News he's glad those records are now available to the public. Since Johnson and Golden are the only two mass school shooters in the U.S. who are not dead, the depositions might hold valuable insight to school shootings.

  • JPD: Officer recovering from medical emergency

    JPD: Officer recovering from medical emergency

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:03:58 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:16:13 GMT
    Investigator Josh Landreth (Source: JPD Facebook Page)Investigator Josh Landreth (Source: JPD Facebook Page)

    A Jonesboro police officer was being treated Wednesday at a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency on duty. 

    A Jonesboro police officer was being treated Wednesday at a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency on duty. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly