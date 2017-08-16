Clutter creates policy, officials say

A new ordinance in Trumann allows authorities to fine a person up to $50 for debris in ditches. (Source: KAIT)

It may cost a little more money if Trumann residents do not clean out their ditches filled with debris, according to city officials.

The Trumann City Council recently approved an ordinance that would allow people to be cited if their ditches are not cleaned out. Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the town is in a flood zone and that much of the town is in a low-lying area.

Lewallen said city crews have struggled with flooded streets, while residents have faced flooded yards and homes.

The clutter of limbs and yard debris in ditches can stop water from getting out of the area, Lewallen said.

One area resident agrees.

"There's nothing worse than riding down the highway seeing a bunch of crap in the ditch in front of someone's house," Billy Mitchell said. "So we like to keep the water flowing because if you get a lot of trash built up in the ditch it doesn't make a difference how well it drains. If you got trash in there, it's not going to drain. I don't know if you've been on a flooded street before but it's not fun."

Under the ordinance, a person can be fined up to $50 at the judge's discretion, Lewallen said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android