$90 million of help approved for flood victims

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KAIT) -

Missouri residents have received at least $90 million in funding to help with damages from storms and flooding earlier this year, officials said Wednesday. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration were among the agencies that announced the help for storms that happened between April 28 and May 11 of this year. 

At least $10 million was set aside for individuals and families in 35 counties, while another $2 million was given to residents who suffered property damage and medical expenses. 

The National Flood Insurance Program paid at least $62 million in claims to nearly 1,200 policyholders who faced damage due to flooding. Also, at least $16 million in low-interest loans were given by the Small Business Administration to help homeowners, renters, and businesses who received damage. 

The deadline to apply for federal assistance was Aug. 14, but FEMA officials ask residents who have registered with the agency to contact them directly for assistance. 

