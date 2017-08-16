City plans to address major drainage issues

The city of Bono is planning to resolve the drainage issues that residents have been dealing with for years on Michael Street.

“We have a problem there where when the weather is dry there is water standing in ditches that just doesn’t drain,” said Mayor Danny Shaw. “That standing water causes more water back up. When it does rain, we get an enormous amount of complaints and concerns from that area."

Shaw said he credits these issues with construction done in the past.

“This should have been fixed a long time ago,” said Shaw. “This was done wrong from the beginning where culverts were put in at various levels which then creates a pond between some of them.”

Shaw said having this fixed will add to the neighborhood.

“We are trying to get the drainage cleared out and curb each side of the road and eventually put in a sidewalk to make it safer for kids,” said Shaw. “So it will help with property value, mosquito control, and appearance as well.”

Chase Montgomery has lived on Michael Street for three years and after learning of the city’s plan to step in, he said he is excited.

“Usually this time of year, when it starts raining on through March, we have water sitting in our yards the entire time,” said Montgomery. “It can make for a muddy mess so I am really glad the city is doing something about it.”

Shaw said originally they were going to try to handle the street themselves but now they are bringing it before the council to see what would be less costly to do.

“We plan to bring the plan to council and look it over and have our engineer provide us with a cost estimate of the project to see if we can do it with our man power or if it would be more cost efficient to bid the project out for someone else to improve it,” said Shaw.

This issue is set to be discussed before Bono City Council in their next meeting.

