Kids get colorful in first ever paint war

At least 500 students in Jonesboro packed the packed the field behind Central Baptist Church for its Back to School Paint War.

Kids of all grades enjoyed food, waterslides, and several pools of paint in Wednesday’s event.

“Usually we do the whole mud pit thing, but this year, we decided to throw some paint into the picture to see how it would go,” said Josh Stephenson, student pastor.

Stephenson said it is all about getting children started on their school year in a positive way.

“Students that are here, some of them have never heard of Jesus,” said Stephenson. “Some of them have never heard the power of the Gospel so this is just a rallying cry for our community. We have about eight or nine different schools from all Jonesboro area and Harrisburg coming to be a part of this together.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android