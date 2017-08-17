ASP responding to crash involving ambulance - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

ASP responding to crash involving ambulance

(Source: Corey Gilliland via Facebook) (Source: Corey Gilliland via Facebook)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County Dispatch states Arkansas State Police is responding to a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 63 between Ravenden and Imboden.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • State board turns down agriculture school request, supporter says

    State board turns down agriculture school request, supporter says

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:14:09 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-17 10:39:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A plan to open an agricultural charter school in Weiner was denied Wednesday, a supporter of the project said. 

    A plan to open an agricultural charter school in Weiner was denied Wednesday, a supporter of the project said. 

  • Free lunch, breakfast crucial for students, superintendent says

    Free lunch, breakfast crucial for students, superintendent says

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:01:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 6:38 AM EDT2017-08-17 10:38:25 GMT
    Cedar Ridge School District (Source: KAIT)Cedar Ridge School District (Source: KAIT)

    A pair of schools in Independence County will be providing free lunch and breakfast to every student on campus this year. 

    A pair of schools in Independence County will be providing free lunch and breakfast to every student on campus this year. 

  • Clutter creates policy, officials say

    Clutter creates policy, officials say

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:50:41 GMT
    Wednesday, August 16 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-17 03:46:06 GMT
    A new ordinance in Trumann allows authorities to fine a person up to $50 for debris in ditches. (Source: KAIT)A new ordinance in Trumann allows authorities to fine a person up to $50 for debris in ditches. (Source: KAIT)

    It may cost a little more money if Trumann residents do not clean out their ditches filled with debris, according to city officials. 

    It may cost a little more money if Trumann residents do not clean out their ditches filled with debris, according to city officials. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly