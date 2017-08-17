ASP responding to crash involving ambulance

Lawrence County Dispatch states Arkansas State Police is responding to a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 63 between Ravenden and Imboden.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android