No injuries reported after ambulance flips on side - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

No injuries reported after ambulance flips on side

(Source: Corey Gilliland via Facebook) (Source: Corey Gilliland via Facebook)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police responded to an ambulance that crashed on Thursday morning.

According to Cpl. Phillip Roark, troopers were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. on Highway 63 between Ravenden and Imboden.

An AET Ambulance was responding to an emergency call, lost control and flipped on its side.

The two paramedics inside the ambulances were not injured. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • ASP Foundation fundraising for new driving track

    ASP Foundation fundraising for new driving track

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:23:08 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-08-17 17:02:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    First National Bank hosted the first Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.

    First National Bank hosted the first Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.

  • Men need to be screened for prostate cancer

    Men need to be screened for prostate cancer

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-08-17 15:21:49 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-08-17 16:48:05 GMT
    (Source: KSWO)(Source: KSWO)

    Prostate cancer is commonly found among men and the American Cancer Society wants to encourage men to get yearly screenings.

    Prostate cancer is commonly found among men and the American Cancer Society wants to encourage men to get yearly screenings.

  • State board turns down agriculture school request, supporter says

    State board turns down agriculture school request, supporter says

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:14:09 GMT
    Thursday, August 17 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-17 10:39:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A plan to open an agricultural charter school in Weiner was denied Wednesday, a supporter of the project said. 

    A plan to open an agricultural charter school in Weiner was denied Wednesday, a supporter of the project said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly