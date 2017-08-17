No injuries reported after ambulance flips on side

Arkansas State Police responded to an ambulance that crashed on Thursday morning.

According to Cpl. Phillip Roark, troopers were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. on Highway 63 between Ravenden and Imboden.

An AET Ambulance was responding to an emergency call, lost control and flipped on its side.

The two paramedics inside the ambulances were not injured.

