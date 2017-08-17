Shania Twain tour coming to Arkansas in 2018 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Shania Twain tour coming to Arkansas in 2018

(Source: Verizon Arena) (Source: Verizon Arena)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A country music superstar will grace an Arkansas stage next summer.

Shania Twain will be at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on June 12, 2018 as part of her Shania Now Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Aug. 25, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.95 to $149.95, plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office, by phone at  800-745-3000, or on line at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.

For more information go to the Verizon Arena website.

