Men need to be screened for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is commonly found among men and the American Cancer Society wants to encourage men to get yearly screenings.

According to its website, early stages of prostate cancer usually cause no symptoms, but once the cancer is more advanced, symptoms include blood in the urine, problems urinating, and pain in the hips and back.

Age is a big factor in getting prostate cancer which is why doctors encourage yearly screenings after a certain age.

For more details on prostate cancer and ways to cope if you are diagnosed, click here. 

