ASP Foundation fundraising for new driving track

First National Bank hosted the first Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were among others on hand for the foundation's first public fundraiser at the Paragould Country Club Thursday morning.

All funds raised from the event will go toward the creation of a driving track on 134 acres of land at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Frank Guinn, chairman of the Arkansas State Police Foundation, said the track will benefit first responders all over the state.

“It will let them drive under all conditions,” Guinn said. “It will cut down on wrecks. One of the largest expenses the police have is wrecks with their cars and having to replace cars and also, it will save lives.”

Guinn said the project is estimated to cost $5-$13 million and the foundation hopes to raise the money within the next three and a half years.

Guinn said the ASP Foundation will host similar tournaments all over the state to continue fundraising efforts.

“This one has done so well,” Guinn said. “We’re finding that most people want to help the state police and realize that this track is going to help every first responder in the state.”

Click here to make a donation to the Arkansas State Police Foundation or call (501) 565-4661.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android