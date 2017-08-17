Tonight: New opioid bill, prostate cancer warning

Thursday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

At least 13 dead, 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack

Is it really Lyme? Researchers developing a new test to tell

US teen drug overdose deaths inch up after years of decline

Opioid bill

A local lawmaker is trying to fight the opioid epidemic, especially in rural communities. See what the plans are on Region 8 News.

Prostate cancer warnings

Men should be screened for prostate cancer before it's too late. Watch Region 8 News to find out the warning signs.

Storm or shower possible tonight

We'll continue to see cloudy skies tonight and a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

