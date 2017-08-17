Little Rock OKs OT to combat violent crime and homicides

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - In response to an uptick in violent crime, Little Rock police will increase patrols beginning Friday.

Arkansas' capital city has already had more homicides in 2017 than it did in all of 2016. Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the city will have an additional 45 officers on the streets each day, and pay overtime when necessary. Each officer will be asked to be highly visible and to make "constructive contact" with residents.

A statement from the city police department says the agency is also asking the state police to provide more patrols on state highways that run through Little Rock.

The city has 590 authorized police positions but 80 are vacant. The additional patrols will target high-crime areas and take place during peak hours for criminal activity.

