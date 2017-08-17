NEA Baptist Clinic donates life-saving supplies to Trumann PD

The NEA Baptist Clinic donated several first-aid and emergency response supplies to the Trumann Police Department.

The Trumann Chamber of Commerce helped in the efforts to secure the donations as part of the Trumann PD Active Shooter Initiative.

