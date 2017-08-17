Couple accused of trying to use fake $100 bills at several stores

A Chicago couple accused of trying to pass funny money at two Jonesboro stores will have to pony up real bucks if they want out of jail.

According to court documents, police were called to the Dollar General store on East Johnson just after 6 p.m. Wednesday when a black man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

Employees provided police a description of the suspect and his vehicle, along with still photos of the man.

While at the store, the manager told officers that a black female also tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Dollar General on Dan Avenue and provided still images of the suspect from that incident.

A little more than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the Walgreens on South Caraway regarding a man attempting to use a phony $100 bill. When police arrived, employees pointed out the suspect’s vehicle as he sped away.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away and arrested Gregory Eugene Brooks and Desire Chariely Virella after identifying them as the suspects from the earlier incidents, the affidavit stated.

The couple, who are both 28-year-old residents of Chicago, appeared in handcuffs Thursday afternoon before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge them each with first-degree forgery.

He set each of their bonds at $15,000 cash or surety and ordered them to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

