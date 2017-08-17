Man arrested on forgery charge following trip to jail

A Lake City man arrested Wednesday ended up charged with a felony after jailers searched him.

Logan Tielor Mitchell, 20, is charged with first-degree forgery after jailers reported finding four phony $100 bills in his belongings.

According to court documents, Mitchell was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center on Wednesday on a separate charge.

While at the jail, a deputy reportedly discovered the funny money on Mitchell’s person.

During the interview process, investigators say Mitchell stated he knew the bills were counterfeit.

After finding probable cause to charge him, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling ordered him held on a $1,500 cash or surety bond. Mitchell is due in circuit court on Sept. 29.

