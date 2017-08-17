Summer gala raises thousands for Children's Shelter

A Summer Gala benefiting the Children's Shelter in Walnut Ridge raised more than $31,000 for the non-profit organization.

The Children's Shelter Board President Fran Cavenaugh told Region 8 News that approximately 200 people attended the 6th annual event on Aug. 10.

Cavenaugh called it the best summer gala they've had. She added that the money raised during the gala is what helps keep the shelter open and operational.

The Children's Shelter was established in Walnut Ridge in 2009 as an emergency shelter for children in need of housing. As of February 2016, they’d served nearly 850 children who were victims of family violence, neglect, physical or sexual abuse.

Cavenaugh said last year's summer gala raised approximately $28,000.

Their next fundraiser, "Night of the Stars," is slated for Oct. 2 at the Silos in Bono.

