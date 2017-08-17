Broyles Celebration of Life Set for Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former coaches, players, administrators will help pay tribute in “A Celebration of the Life of Frank Broyles” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. The celebration is open to the public.

Bud Walton Arena will open at 12:30 p.m. and those attending should enter through the north, south and west entrances.

No professional video or photography equipment will be permitted and no concessions will be available. Attendees will be permitted to bring a bottle of water into the arena. Water fountains are also available on the Bud Walton Arena concourse.

Free public parking will be available in the parking lots surrounding Bud Walton Arena, including Lot 56 on the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. and Razorback and Stadium Roads, on a first come first served basis with the exception of Reserved Lots 56D, 62, 64A and AD. Those with an ADA parking pass may park in Lot 60 and enter the south entrance. Attendees should consult the provided parking map for available parking lots.

Former Razorback football player and Dallas Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones will join other former Razorbacks Ken Hatfield and Quinn Grovey, as well as University of Arkansas Chancellor Emeritus Dan Ferritor and Broyles’ oldest son, Jack Broyles, in paying tribute to the Razorback legend. There will also be special music from The Singing Men of Arkansas and a tribute video presentation. Former Razorback David Bazzel will serve as the emcee of the Celebration.

The Celebration will be streamed live on the WatchESPN App and can be accessed through ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

Coach Frank Broyles passed away on Monday in Fayetteville at the age of 92. Broyles spent more than a half century serving the University of Arkansas as a football coach, athletics director and goodwill ambassador.

For more information on the life and career of Coach Broyles visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com.