Arkansas AG asks governor to schedule execution for inmate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has a new supply of a controversial lethal drug months after the state put four men to death over an eight-day period, and the attorney general wants the governor to set an execution date for an inmate.



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson to set the execution date for Jack Greene, who was convicted of killing Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991 after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson. Rutledge said Greene has exhausted his appeals and there's no stay of execution in place.



Arkansas executed four prisoners in April but had intended to put eight men to death. The state scheduled the executions to occur before its supply of midazolam expired.



Hutchinson's office and a prison spokesman said Thursday that the state has a new supply of the drug.

