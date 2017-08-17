2-hour police standoff ends with man in custody

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Ash Flat man after they say he pulled a gun on them then held them at bay for two hours.

On Wednesday evening, Ash Flat police officers responded to a noise complaint at a home on Martin Lane.

When they arrived, they were met by 36-year-old Jason Kourakis near the front of his home.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, when officers attempted to speak with Kourakis he “quickly became agitated” then brandished a handgun before running back into the residence.

An Ash Flat police officer entered the home to speak with Kourakis as other officers arrived and surrounded the home.

Two hours later, the officer and Kourakis exited the residence and Kourakis was taken into custody.

He’s currently being held in the Sharp County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

