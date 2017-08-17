Arkansas Democrats want Confederate monuments moved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Democratic Party of Arkansas says Confederate monuments should be removed from public grounds and placed in museums and privately owned spaces.



The party said in a statement Thursday that "Objects that romanticize the darkest days of our history do not belong on taxpayer funded public grounds."



Confederate monuments around the country are being removed under pressure from those who say they honor an era in which African-Americans were enslaved.



Several monuments have been removed across the nation in the days since a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee erupted into deadly violence.



Arkansas Democratic Party spokeswoman Jessica DeLoach says there are no plans to formally propose the monuments' removal.

