Resident wants to transform city pool into splash pad

A Corning woman is looking into the possibility of making the city pool a splash pad.

Paige Catt has been working to renovate a city park and now she has added the city pool to her list of projects.

"One of the city council members called me and said you know we're going to have to do something with this swimming pool, let's see what we can do," said Catt. "So, my gears started rolling and this is something I came up with."

Catt says the pool is in bad shape and repairs are becoming costly for the city.

"I was told that the swimming pool is not going to last much longer," she said. "Our pool is forty plus years old."

Catt said the pool must be patched each year to make it usable.

"Every year it takes longer and longer, or more money to patch it up," she said.

She said next week that the city council will take a look at the pool with a developer and decide how to move forward.

