School expands kindergarten, plans for future

POCAHONTAS, AR

A lot of growth in recent years has officials with the Pocahontas School District working to create a new classroom for some of its youngest students. 

The district saw 15 new kindergarten students register at the last minute, forcing Alma Spikes Elementary to add a ninth classroom. 

Superintendent Daryl Blaxton said school officials were ready for the growth but knew that the numbers were toward the high end. 

"We've been in this situation before, when we went from seven kindergarten classrooms to eight, actually twice before late in the year, actually the week of school we added a kindergarten classroom," Blaxton said. "So, all of the other teachers pitch in help them get the room set up."

Blaxton said the new teacher has a psychology degree and is enrolled in the Masters of Art teaching program at UCA. The new kindergarten teacher also has 3 years experience as a paraprofessional.

Blaxton told Region 8 News that teachers have been working to change an art classroom into the kindergarten classroom. 

School officials are working on a proposal to add a new building at the elementary school. But, if officials go ahead with the project, it won't be until at least the 2020 school year before students will be in the building. 

