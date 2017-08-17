Program helps students get their technical certification

A group of students is getting an opportunity to build for their future and are learning what it takes to get a technical certification in a lucrative field, officials said Thursday.

Black River Technical College is expanding its TOPS program, which allows students to get a technical certification in fields like allied health.

The college is working with eight school districts, with about 40 students. That number has more than doubled since last year, and a student said the program has helped her decide on her future career.

"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, but this has helped me get a forward step, to where I'd be able to, I wouldn't have to start at rock bottom," Shelby McMinn said.

The students attended an orientation class Thursday. Officials said six of the schools have classes taught at BRTC, while classes are also taught remotely at Marmaduke and Rector.

BRTC officials said Thursday that they plan to expand the program into the future.

