Liquor permit approved for Searcy restaurant

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A permit to sell alcohol has been granted to a Searcy restaurant, according to a report from a Little Rock television station. 

Little Rock television station KARK reported that the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control board voted to approve the permit for the Rock House. The restaurant is a private club on East Beebe Capps Expressway. 

The restaurant owners have worked since April of this year to get the permit and have been waiting for information on the permit's status. 

The ABC board voted earlier this year to deny a request by a restaurant, El Almacen, for an alcohol permit, KARK reported. 

    A lot of growth in recent years has officials with the Pocahontas School District working to create a new classroom for some of its youngest students. 

    A running event set to kick off this weekend in Little Rock, wanting people to visit War Memorial Stadium is a hoax, according to officials with the area Better Business Bureau. 

    The Randolph County Quorum Court voted Thursday night to take part in the Black River Basin Study. 

