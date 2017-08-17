BBB: Running event a hoax - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BBB: Running event a hoax

According to a local chapter of the Better Business Bureau, a 5-K race in Little Rock this weekend is a hoax.
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A running event set to kick off this weekend in Little Rock, wanting people to visit War Memorial Stadium is a hoax, according to officials with the area Better Business Bureau. 

The Central Arkansas Better Business Bureau reported that the Fun Color Run 5-K run is a hoax. The event would have allowed people to be blasted with color as they ran in the area. 

However, stadium officials said Thursday that they have no record of an event scheduled Saturday. 

Also, officials with a local hotel listed as hosting a registration expo say no event will be held there. 

Mike Rohrer, an official with the BBB of Central Arkansas, said people should be careful.

"Always read the contract. Somewhere in there, it's probably going to say there are no refunds available," Rohrer said.

 Also, Gina Pharis, an official with the Little Rock Marathon, said people should pay for a race with a credit card just in case. 

"The biggest red flag I would see in a fake race is it you cannot reach anyone, you cannot email them, you cannot call them and get a response within 24 hours," Pharis said. 

