County votes to take part in Black River Basin study

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Randolph County Quorum Court voted Thursday night to take part in the Black River Basin Study. The study will help determine the best course of action for future flood events in the area.

Already, the Corps of Engineers and the City of Pocahontas have agreed to take part in the $400,000 study.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen told Region 8 News that on Thursday, the quorum court voted in favor of being part of the study as well.

Judge Jansen said the Corps of Engineers pays for the initial $150,000 of the study, called the 205 Continuing Authorities Program.

Judge Jansen said both the city and county will foot no more than $75,000 worth of the total cost.

