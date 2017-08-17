Wanted Missouri man arrested in Pocahontas

A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 officer took a wanted man into custody Wednesday following a traffic stop.

According to an incident report, Deputy Allen Webb noticed a red Toyota truck pull into the McDonald's parking lot.

"When the red Toyota truck stopped the rear of the vehicle was still sticking out into the traveled portion of Hwy 67," Deputy Webb said.

Webb said he pulled over in a nearby construction zone and watched the truck. He said the vehicle backed out onto the highway and then pulled into the Walmart parking lot.

Webb pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Bobby Harrison.

The report states Harrison had a $30,000 warrant out for his arrest out of Kennett, Missouri for drugs.

Harrison also later told Deputy Webb he "probably had a warrant" out for his arrest.

"I then asked Mr. Harrison if he had any illegal substances in the vehicle and he said no," Webb said. "I asked if I could search and he stated 'I would rather you not.'"

Webb took his K9 partner, Tasha, around the vehicle, and she gave a positive alert on the driver's side of the vehicle, below where the tool box sat in the bed of the truck.

Officers then searched the tool box and found a green, glass pipe with suspected meth residue inside.

Harrison was taken to the county jail. His dog was taken to the animal control facility.

