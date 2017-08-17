Wanted Missouri man arrested in Pocahontas

Technology stories from the Associated Press.

A traffic stop in Randolph County on Wednesday night yielded one arrest and nearly four grams of methamphetamine.
The parking lot at a school may be drab to some people, but students at Cedar Ridge High School have decided to paint their parking spots to give the parking lot a new look.
The Independence County jail will receive a security upgrade with new locks, according to County Judge Robert Griffin.
A car race that has been in Batesville for a quarter-century has revved not only the engines at the raceway but also the proverbial economic engine in the area, the owner of the Batesville Motor Speedway said Thursday.
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
