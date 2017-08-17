Picture tells story of friendship

Lilla Childers comforts Aubree Butts Monday during the first day of school at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. (Source: Family of Lilla Childers)

The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.

A Region 8 mother sent a back to school photo to the station Monday, saying the picture was worth a thousand words.

Aubree Butts was afraid of her first day in kindergarten at Cedar Ridge Elementary, meeting new people and seeing her classmates for the first time ever. After her mother left, Butts was upset.

However, her friend, Lilla Childers, saw her, went up to her and tried to comfort her.

"That her mom was going to be back and we were going to have a good day," Lilla said Thursday.

Butts said Thursday she was not scared of the new situation.

"No, I never cry," Butts said.

