New locks added at Independence County jail

The Independence County Jail now has updated locks. (Source: KAIT)

The Independence County jail will receive a security upgrade with new locks, according to County Judge Robert Griffin.

Griffin said the county had problems with the locks at the Batesville jail in 2013, causing them to be replaced.

However, the locks were replaced with the same detention-style locks instead of using maximum security locks, Griffin said, noting they could be tampered with more easily.

